Cool Science Radio | June 26, 2025

Animal behaviorist and physiologist Carly Anne York shows how unappreciated, overlooked, and simply curiosity-driven science has led to breakthroughs big and small. (1:43)

Then, Sai Krupa Das, a senior scientist in nutrition and aging at Tufts University, and Reyna Gobel, a nutritionist and science journalist, discuss precision medicine and nutrition and an 8,000-person study by the Nutrition for Precision Health that examines how individuals respond to different foods. (26:48)