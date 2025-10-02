Cool Science Radio | October 2, 2025

Science writer Stephanie Pappas explores recent research showing that the H5N1 bird flu may spread through the air on dairy farms. She discusses how the virus appears in milk, equipment, wastewater and the air, and what this means for farm safety and public health. (0:55)

Then, Mary Roach, the best-selling author of "Stiff and Fuzz," discusses her latest book, "Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy." She explores the extraordinary history and emerging science of replacing and repairing the body, from prosthetics to organ transplants. (26:13)