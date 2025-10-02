© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | October 2, 2025

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 2, 2025 at 2:28 PM MDT
Science writer Stephanie Pappas explores recent research showing that the H5N1 bird flu may spread through the air on dairy farms. She discusses how the virus appears in milk, equipment, wastewater and the air, and what this means for farm safety and public health. (0:55)

Then, Mary Roach, the best-selling author of "Stiff and Fuzz," discusses her latest book, "Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy." She explores the extraordinary history and emerging science of replacing and repairing the body, from prosthetics to organ transplants. (26:13)

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
