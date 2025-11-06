Cool Science Radio | November 06, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek Published November 6, 2025 at 2:22 PM MST Listen • 52:47 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Geoscientist Gabriel Bowen discusses new research revealing that human activity has pushed Utah’s Great Salt Lake into a state unseen for at least 2,000 years. (1:12)Astrobiologist Caleb Scharf discusses his new book, "The Giant Leap: Why Space Is the Next Frontier in the Evolution of Life," exploring how humanity’s expansion into space represents a profound new phase in the story of evolution itself. (26:29)