Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How wind has shaped our past and what its future means for us

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:19 PM MST
Simon Winchester, bestselling author of “The Professor and the Madman” and “Krakatoa,” explores the hidden force that has shaped human civilization: wind.

His latest book, “The Breath of the Gods,” traces wind’s role across history, from ancient myth and exploration to modern energy and geopolitics. Winchester examines how humanity’s relationship with wind has been both creative and destructive, fueling migration, trade and technological innovation, while also contributing to devastating natural events.

He reflects on the long war against wind power, beginning with Scottish engineer James Blyth’s 1887 invention spurned by his neighbors, to modern political battles over renewable energy. Winchester also considers the growing volatility of global wind patterns and what it reveals about our changing planet. Blending science, history and storytelling, this conversation explores why wind remains one of the most powerful and misunderstood forces in our world today.

