Solving rooftop heat cable energy waste

Outdated residential and commercial heat cables have become one of the country’s most overlooked electrical loads, often running for weeks and wasting energy during peak winter demand.

Powder Watts tackles this with a computer-vision system that detects snow, pinpoints melt zones and heats only where necessary. Thomas Clardy and Kai Kuck of Powder Watts explain how this targeted approach cuts homeowner energy use while giving utilities a flexible winter load-reduction tool, a solution validated by the NSF, DOE and multiple utilities.