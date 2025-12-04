© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Solving rooftop heat cable energy waste

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:24 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Powder Watts founders Thomas Clardy and Kai Kuck
PC Powder Watts
/
KPCW
Powder Watts founders Thomas Clardy and Kai Kuck

Outdated residential and commercial heat cables have become one of the country’s most overlooked electrical loads, often running for weeks and wasting energy during peak winter demand.

Powder Watts tackles this with a computer-vision system that detects snow, pinpoints melt zones and heats only where necessary. Thomas Clardy and Kai Kuck of Powder Watts explain how this targeted approach cuts homeowner energy use while giving utilities a flexible winter load-reduction tool, a solution validated by the NSF, DOE and multiple utilities.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg