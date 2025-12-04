Why tech needs a human connection

Alex Pentland’s new book, "Shared Wisdom: Cultural Evolution in the Age of AI," argues that humans construct meaning collectively, sharing stories through communities rather than functioning as isolated rational actors.

Pentland makes the case that modern technology should align with these natural patterns of learning and collaboration. He also explores how collective intelligence can outperform individual reasoning and highlights emerging tools designed to curb polarization and rebuild trust.

Pentland recommends these two sites which are initiatives to create less polarization, better discussion and sharing of various wisdoms:

