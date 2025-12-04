© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Why tech needs a human connection

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:21 PM MST
Author of Shared Wisdom: Cultural Evolution in the Age of AI Alex Pentland
Author of Shared Wisdom: Cultural Evolution in the Age of AI Alex Pentland

Alex Pentland’s new book, "Shared Wisdom: Cultural Evolution in the Age of AI," argues that humans construct meaning collectively, sharing stories through communities rather than functioning as isolated rational actors.

Pentland makes the case that modern technology should align with these natural patterns of learning and collaboration. He also explores how collective intelligence can outperform individual reasoning and highlights emerging tools designed to curb polarization and rebuild trust.

Pentland recommends these two sites which are initiatives to create less polarization, better discussion and sharing of various wisdoms:

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
