How hibernating animals can transform medicine

Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:43 AM MST
Kevin Curtis
/
Science Source

University of Utah Health researcher Christopher Gregg, whose work explores whether genetic tools for hibernation in animals may also exist in humans, breaks down what hibernation is biologically and why it offers a powerful model for resilience, adaptability and metabolic control.

Gregg explains how his team began searching for dormant hibernation pathways in human DNA and what early findings reveal about shared genetic programs across mammals. He also discusses why these discoveries matter for protecting the brain, heart and other systems under stress.

Discover how this emerging field could influence precision medicine, trauma care, metabolic disease research and even spaceflight health.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
