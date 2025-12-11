How hibernating animals can transform medicine

University of Utah Health researcher Christopher Gregg, whose work explores whether genetic tools for hibernation in animals may also exist in humans, breaks down what hibernation is biologically and why it offers a powerful model for resilience, adaptability and metabolic control.

Gregg explains how his team began searching for dormant hibernation pathways in human DNA and what early findings reveal about shared genetic programs across mammals. He also discusses why these discoveries matter for protecting the brain, heart and other systems under stress.

Discover how this emerging field could influence precision medicine, trauma care, metabolic disease research and even spaceflight health.