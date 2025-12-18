Neuroscience, DNA and the making of modern biology

Biologist and historian Matthew Cobb discusses his upcoming book "Crick: A Mind in Motion," a portrait of Francis Crick’s far-reaching impact on biology and the study of the mind.

Cobb traces Crick’s journey from co-discovering DNA’s double helix to his later work on the brain, consciousness and perception. Drawing on archives and interviews, he emphasizes the collaborative nature of Crick’s breakthroughs and addresses myths surrounding Rosalind Franklin’s role in the DNA discovery.

The conversation also explores Crick’s lesser-known contributions to neuroscience and his curiosity beyond science, including exchanges with artists and poets.