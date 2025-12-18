© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Neuroscience, DNA and the making of modern biology

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published December 18, 2025 at 11:43 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Matthew Cobb author of the book, “Crick: A Mind in Motion”
Chris Schmauch
Matthew Cobb author of the book, “Crick: A Mind in Motion”

Biologist and historian Matthew Cobb discusses his upcoming book "Crick: A Mind in Motion," a portrait of Francis Crick’s far-reaching impact on biology and the study of the mind.

Cobb traces Crick’s journey from co-discovering DNA’s double helix to his later work on the brain, consciousness and perception. Drawing on archives and interviews, he emphasizes the collaborative nature of Crick’s breakthroughs and addresses myths surrounding Rosalind Franklin’s role in the DNA discovery.

The conversation also explores Crick’s lesser-known contributions to neuroscience and his curiosity beyond science, including exchanges with artists and poets.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg