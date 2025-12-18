Psychedelics, AI and ancient ritual provide a new framework for modern leaders

Dr. Catriona Wallace is an entrepreneur, AI ethicist and futurist who argues that leaders must evolve as rapidly as the crises they face. In her book "Rapid Transformation," she outlines a framework combining ritual, awakened thinking and emerging technology to accelerate leadership growth.

Wallace explains that professionally guided psychedelic experiences can help leaders break rigid patterns, with research showing long-term gains in creativity, empathy and decision-making. Drawing on her work in AI ethics and Indigenous-led ritual practices, she frames leadership as a convergence of science, behavior and expanded awareness.