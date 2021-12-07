Local News Hour - December 7, 2021
Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Director of Timpanogos Valley Theater's production of It's a Wonderful Life Kristen Hughes has details on the production that runs through Dec. 18th and Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox with an update on open space issues.
( 2:44) Summit County Tom Fisher
( 19:29) Timpanogos Valley Theater Director Kristen Hughes
( 27:50) Man who was accused of rigging house to explode is released; attorney says charges lacked substantial evidence
( 29:38) Heber City Council to vote on annexing land for development on US 40
( 31:19) Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox
( 45:03) Density and trees on Midway public hearing agenda