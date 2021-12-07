© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 7, 2021

Published December 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM MST
Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Director of Timpanogos Valley Theater's production of It's a Wonderful Life Kristen Hughes has details on the production that runs through Dec. 18th and Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox with an update on open space issues.

( 2:44) Summit County Tom Fisher
( 19:29) Timpanogos Valley Theater Director Kristen Hughes
( 27:50) Man who was accused of rigging house to explode is released; attorney says charges lacked substantial evidence
( 29:38) Heber City Council to vote on annexing land for development on US 40
( 31:19) Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox
( 45:03) Density and trees on Midway public hearing agenda

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
