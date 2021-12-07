-
Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Director of Timpanogos Valley Theater's production of It's a Wonderful Life Kristen Hughes has details on the production that runs through Dec. 18th and Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox with an update on open space issues.
