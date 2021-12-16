Local News Hour - December 16, 2021

( 4:47) Snyderville Basin women pleads no contest in dog kicking case

( 6:17) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson

( 23:10) Utah State Representative Mike Kohler

( 41:38) Park City Film Director Katy Wang

( 49:17) The Utah Olympic Park is open for competitions and with the new snow this week, it should have the rest of its youth training facilities open shortly.

