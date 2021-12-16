© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 16, 2021

Published December 16, 2021 at 9:38 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, Utah State Representative Mike Kohler discusses appointment as vice chair of House Natural Resources Committee, water in Midway/Heber Valley and Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a monthly update.

( 4:47) Snyderville Basin women pleads no contest in dog kicking case
( 6:17) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson
( 23:10) Utah State Representative Mike Kohler
( 41:38) Park City Film Director Katy Wang
( 49:17) The Utah Olympic Park is open for competitions and with the new snow this week, it should have the rest of its youth training facilities open shortly.

Tags

Local News HourSummit County CouncilUtah House of RepresentativesUtah State Rep. Mike KohlerPark City FilmKaty Wang
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher