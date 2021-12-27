© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 27 , 2021

Published December 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour: Park City Historic Alliance President Rhonda Sideris has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, Park City Ski & Snowboard update with Cross County Director and Kickers and Gliders Coach Emma Garrard and X-country comp team head coach Liz Stephen and Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update.

( 7:55) Park City Historic Alliance President Rhonda Sideris
( 21:38) Tourism is teeming in Park City — but local medical experts warn the pandemic isn’t over.
( 26:34) Park City Ski & Snowboard's Emma Garrard and Liz Stephen
( 37:06) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff
( 48:09) Pollution leads state to start monitoring air quality in Wasatch Back
( 50:38) Heber City bridge restoration will close part of primary road for weeks

Tags

Local News HourHistoric Park City AllianceRhonda SiderisPark City Ski & SnowboardLiz StephenEmma GarrardPark City Chamber BureauJennifer Wesselhoff
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher