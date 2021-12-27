Local News Hour - December 27 , 2021
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour: Park City Historic Alliance President Rhonda Sideris has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, Park City Ski & Snowboard update with Cross County Director and Kickers and Gliders Coach Emma Garrard and X-country comp team head coach Liz Stephen and Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update.
( 7:55) Park City Historic Alliance President Rhonda Sideris
( 21:38) Tourism is teeming in Park City — but local medical experts warn the pandemic isn’t over.
( 26:34) Park City Ski & Snowboard's Emma Garrard and Liz Stephen
( 37:06) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff
( 48:09) Pollution leads state to start monitoring air quality in Wasatch Back
( 50:38) Heber City bridge restoration will close part of primary road for weeks