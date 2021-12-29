Local News Hour - December 29, 2021
On today's Local News Hour : Park City Council member Tim Henney has a look back at his two terms in office, Co-Leader of the Wasatch Back Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby Lauren Barros and PCHS 10th Grader Montana Burack have a look back at the accomplishments and shortcomings of 2021 and Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and attorney Christie Babalis talk about the Returnship program which designed for a lawyer looking to reactivate their law license or return to work.
( 5:25) Summit County smashes single-day COVID-19 record with 136 new cases
( 7:30) Where to get a COVID-19 test in Summit County
( 11:20) Park City Council member Tim Henney
( 26:44) Lauren Barros of Citizens Climate Lobby and PCHS 10th Grader Montana Burack
( 38:39) Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and attorney Christie Babalis
( 48:18) Snow squalls pepper Summit County: A new storm designation mixes with holiday crowds