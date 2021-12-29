© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 29, 2021

Published December 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour : Park City Council member Tim Henney has a look back at his two terms in office, Co-Leader of the Wasatch Back Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby Lauren Barros and PCHS 10th Grader Montana Burack have a look back at the accomplishments and shortcomings of 2021 and Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and attorney Christie Babalis talk about the Returnship program which designed for a lawyer looking to reactivate their law license or return to work.

( 5:25) Summit County smashes single-day COVID-19 record with 136 new cases
( 7:30) Where to get a COVID-19 test in Summit County
( 11:20) Park City Council member Tim Henney
( 26:44) Lauren Barros of Citizens Climate Lobby and PCHS 10th Grader Montana Burack
( 38:39) Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and attorney Christie Babalis
( 48:18) Snow squalls pepper Summit County: A new storm designation mixes with holiday crowds

Tags

Local News HourPark City City CouncilTIm HenneySummit CountyMargaret OlsonLauren BarrosChristie Babalis Park City High School Montana Burack
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher