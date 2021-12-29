On today's Local News Hour : Park City Council member Tim Henney has a look back at his two terms in office, Co-Leader of the Wasatch Back Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby Lauren Barros and PCHS 10th Grader Montana Burack have a look back at the accomplishments and shortcomings of 2021 and Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson and attorney Christie Babalis talk about the Returnship program which designed for a lawyer looking to reactivate their law license or return to work.

Listen • 50:20