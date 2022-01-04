Local News Hour - January 4, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Park City Community Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky has an update on the foundation and replacing her with a full time CEO and Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy on open space issues.
( 5:18) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 21:31) Wasatch County ends 2021 in COVID-19 spike, ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission
( 24:54) Park City Community Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky
( 38:55 ) Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy
( 46:42) Wasatch County Council to begin redistricting process in first 2022 meeting