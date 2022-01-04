© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 4, 2022

Published January 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Park City Community Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky has an update on the foundation and replacing her with a full time CEO and Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy on open space issues.

( 5:18) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 21:31) Wasatch County ends 2021 in COVID-19 spike, ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission
( 24:54) Park City Community Foundation Interim CEO Joelle Kanshepolsky
( 38:55 ) Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy
( 46:42) Wasatch County Council to begin redistricting process in first 2022 meeting

Local News HourSummit County CouncilTom FisherPark City Community FoundationJoelle KanshepolskyCheryl Fox
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
