Wasatch County

Wasatch County Council to begin redistricting process in first 2022 meeting

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 3, 2022 at 7:20 PM MST
wasatch county administration building
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County Administration Building is at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

In the Wasatch County Council’s first meeting of the new year, its schedule includes some hot topics left over from 2021.

This month, the county must redraw the boundaries for its five congressional seats. At Wednesday’s meeting, staff will present options for how the county can do so.

The council may also start gauging interest in public transit options. According to county staff, that includes the public’s willingness to pay a transit tax.

The county council’s first meeting of 2022 follows Heber City Council’s first meeting of the year on Tuesday. The county council will welcome its newly sworn-in officials, Mayor-elect Heidi Franco and Councilors-elect Scott Phillips and Yvonne Barney, by resolution.

The resolution would also reaffirm an agreement the city and county made over land annexation rules in 2019. The agreement set rules for the jurisdictions over density requirements and other land-use directives.

The Wednesday meeting is at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
