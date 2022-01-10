© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 10, 2022

Published January 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Health Department Communication Director Derek Siddoway with an update on Covid- 19 protocols in Summit County, Park City Ski & Snowboard Update with Aerials Head Coach Jack Boyczuk, Director of Aerials and Freeski Hatch Haslock and Pete Stoughton. Director of Events, Development and Community Engagement and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.

( 5:15) Applicants make their case for Park City’s open city council seat on first day of interviews
( 9:03) Summit County Health Department's Derrick Siddoway
( 23:41) Watch out for roofalanches!
( 24:56) Park City Ski & Snow Board's Jack Boyczuk, Hatch Haslock and Pete Stoughton
( 33:32) Should Park City treat the holiday period just like Sundance? One city councilor thinks so
( 35:44 ) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty
( 45:23) “I don’t believe we’re providing the service we’re known for,” says PCMR COO Mike Goar
( 49:31) DWR officer narrowly avoids oncoming car, ‘serious injury’ in icy Provo Canyon

Local News HourDerek SiddodwayAbby McNultySummit County Health DepartmentPark City Education FoundationPark City Ski & SnowboardHatch HaslockJack BoyczukPete Stoughton
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
