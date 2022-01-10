Local News Hour - January 10, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Health Department Communication Director Derek Siddoway with an update on Covid- 19 protocols in Summit County, Park City Ski & Snowboard Update with Aerials Head Coach Jack Boyczuk, Director of Aerials and Freeski Hatch Haslock and Pete Stoughton. Director of Events, Development and Community Engagement and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.
( 5:15) Applicants make their case for Park City’s open city council seat on first day of interviews
( 9:03) Summit County Health Department's Derrick Siddoway
( 23:41) Watch out for roofalanches!
( 24:56) Park City Ski & Snow Board's Jack Boyczuk, Hatch Haslock and Pete Stoughton
( 33:32) Should Park City treat the holiday period just like Sundance? One city councilor thinks so
( 35:44 ) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty
( 45:23) “I don’t believe we’re providing the service we’re known for,” says PCMR COO Mike Goar
( 49:31) DWR officer narrowly avoids oncoming car, ‘serious injury’ in icy Provo Canyon