Local News Hour - January 13, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting and State Representative Brian King (D) District 28 has a legislative preview.
( 4:08) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright
( 16:46) It’s up to schools to enforce the mask mandate — and to evaluate the exemptions some families are seeking
( 20:48) State Representative Brian King
( 44:14) New Heber City mayor, council seek to move past uncomfortable first meeting
( 47:32) Are you beeping? New avalanche safety board installed on the Guardsman Pass Road