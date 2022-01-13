© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 13, 2022

Published January 13, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting and State Representative Brian King (D) District 28 has a legislative preview.

( 4:08) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright
( 16:46) It’s up to schools to enforce the mask mandate — and to evaluate the exemptions some families are seeking
( 20:48) State Representative Brian King
( 44:14) New Heber City mayor, council seek to move past uncomfortable first meeting
( 47:32) Are you beeping? New avalanche safety board installed on the Guardsman Pass Road

Local News HourSummit County CouncilGlen WrightUtah House of RepresentativesBrian King
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
