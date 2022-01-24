Local News Hour - January 24, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues, Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Moguls Director Mikaela Wilson and Former Utah state Representative Becky Edwards talks about her campaign against Sen. Mike Lee as a Republican challenger for U.S. Senate.
( 4:47) High Valley Transit reports record microtransit ridership over holiday period
( 7:32) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez
( 21:28) Clean up of orphan oil wells by Biden Administration
( 22:44) Park City Ski and Snowboard Moguls Director Mikaela Wilson
( 30:10) Park City School District won't explain new policy prohibiting talk about vaccines
( 33:57) Potential new Heber high school comes into focus in 2022
( 37:19) Former Utah state Representative Becky Edwards