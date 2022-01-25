Local News Hour - January 25, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, National Ability Center Development Director Carey Cusimano has details about the upcoming Huntsman Cup (Feb 8-10) and Red White and Snow event. (Mar 3-5) and Founder and Director Barbara Wirostko and Board Member for the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation Anne Ivanhoe.
( 4:37) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 25:05) National Ability Center Development Director Carey Cusimano
( 30:07) Republican Becky Edwards challenges Mike Lee for US Senate
( 33:48) Delaware woman dies in Summit County snowmobile accident
( 34:56) Wastewater, hospitalizations show Summit County continues downward COVID-19 trend
( 38:31) Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation's Barbara Wirostko and Anne Ivanhoe.