local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 25, 2022

Published January 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, National Ability Center Development Director Carey Cusimano has details about the upcoming Huntsman Cup (Feb 8-10) and Red White and Snow event. (Mar 3-5) and Founder and Director Barbara Wirostko and Board Member for the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation Anne Ivanhoe.

( 4:37) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 25:05) National Ability Center Development Director Carey Cusimano
( 30:07) Republican Becky Edwards challenges Mike Lee for US Senate
( 33:48) Delaware woman dies in Summit County snowmobile accident
( 34:56) Wastewater, hospitalizations show Summit County continues downward COVID-19 trend
( 38:31) Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation's Barbara Wirostko and Anne Ivanhoe.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
