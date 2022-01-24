© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Delaware woman dies in Summit County snowmobile accident

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published January 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
Summit County Search and Rescue Snowmobile photo.PNG
Summit County Search and Rescue
/
Members of the Summit County Search and Rescue team in a file photo

A Delaware woman died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in the Soapstone area near Samak on Sunday. 

According to Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks, 67-year-old Cecilia Ireland was snowmobiling with her husband — both on separate snowmobiles. While on the ride, Ireland apparently left the trail, traveled down a steep incline and struck a tree.

Utah State Park rangers and Summit County Search and Rescue responded following calls to dispatch for help early Sunday afternoon.

Ireland was wearing a helmet, but did sustain severe head, neck, and back injuries. Ireland’s husband called for help and assisted first responders in locating her. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. The Utah Division of State Parks encourages all off-highway vehicle riders to continue wearing helmets, take the appropriate education courses, and ride within their ability.

More information on Utah’s off-highway vehicle laws and rules can be found online at ohv.utah.gov.

Regional News
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger