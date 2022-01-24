Delaware woman dies in Summit County snowmobile accident

According to Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks, 67-year-old Cecilia Ireland was snowmobiling with her husband — both on separate snowmobiles. While on the ride, Ireland apparently left the trail, traveled down a steep incline and struck a tree.

Utah State Park rangers and Summit County Search and Rescue responded following calls to dispatch for help early Sunday afternoon.

Ireland was wearing a helmet, but did sustain severe head, neck, and back injuries. Ireland’s husband called for help and assisted first responders in locating her. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. The Utah Division of State Parks encourages all off-highway vehicle riders to continue wearing helmets, take the appropriate education courses, and ride within their ability.

More information on Utah’s off-highway vehicle laws and rules can be found online at ohv.utah.gov.