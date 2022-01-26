© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 26, 2022

Published January 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Library Director Dan Compton has details on what's going on in the libraries, Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and Ex. Director of Habitat for Humanity Shellie Barrus and new homeowner Anna May talk about the project.

( 4:23) Park City Planning Commission to review residential pickleball courts Wednesday
( 6:10) Summit County Library Director Dan Compton
( 18:01) Park City School District sued by former employee alleging retaliation after sexual harassment report
( 21:12) Park City Manager Matt Dias
( 37:56) Director of Habitat for Humanity Shellie Barrus

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
