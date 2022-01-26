Local News Hour - January 26, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Library Director Dan Compton has details on what's going on in the libraries, Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and Ex. Director of Habitat for Humanity Shellie Barrus and new homeowner Anna May talk about the project.
( 4:23) Park City Planning Commission to review residential pickleball courts Wednesday
( 6:10) Summit County Library Director Dan Compton
( 18:01) Park City School District sued by former employee alleging retaliation after sexual harassment report
( 21:12) Park City Manager Matt Dias
( 37:56) Director of Habitat for Humanity Shellie Barrus