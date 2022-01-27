© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 27, 2022

Published January 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen with a look at the upcoming events in town, Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra and Mitch Dumke with 3Springs Utah talk about the Climate Change grants just awarded and Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a monthly update.

( 4:21) Park City area targeted for new liquor store
( 6:23) Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen
( 14:36) Public stresses class size, proximity as priorities for future Wasatch County schools
(17:28) Summit County says state political factors affect local public health policies
( 20:32) Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra and Mitch Dumke
( 37:38) Park City Film Director Katy Wang
(48:31) Wasatch High senior awarded Martin Luther King Youth Leadership Award

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
