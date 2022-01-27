Local News Hour - January 27, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen with a look at the upcoming events in town, Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra and Mitch Dumke with 3Springs Utah talk about the Climate Change grants just awarded and Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a monthly update.
( 4:21) Park City area targeted for new liquor store
( 6:23) Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen
( 14:36) Public stresses class size, proximity as priorities for future Wasatch County schools
(17:28) Summit County says state political factors affect local public health policies
( 20:32) Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra and Mitch Dumke
( 37:38) Park City Film Director Katy Wang
(48:31) Wasatch High senior awarded Martin Luther King Youth Leadership Award