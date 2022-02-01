Local News Hour - February 1, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour guest include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, New President of the South Summit Trails Foundation Corey Curwick Dutton has an update on new trails and new trails masterplan and Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy on open space issues.
( 4:20) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 25:17) President of the South Summit Trails Foundation Corey Curwick Dutton
( 35:48) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox
( 42:44) Wasatch County Health Department suggests decline in omicron COVID-19 surge
( 44:57) Local senator hopes new bill will entice film industry back to Summit County
( 48:00) Heber City Council to hold public hearings on taxing districts, pay raises for police