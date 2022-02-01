© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 1, 2022

Published February 1, 2022 at 9:40 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guest include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, New President of the South Summit Trails Foundation Corey Curwick Dutton has an update on new trails and new trails masterplan and Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy on open space issues.

( 4:20) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 25:17) President of the South Summit Trails Foundation Corey Curwick Dutton
( 35:48) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox
( 42:44) Wasatch County Health Department suggests decline in omicron COVID-19 surge
( 44:57) Local senator hopes new bill will entice film industry back to Summit County
( 48:00) Heber City Council to hold public hearings on taxing districts, pay raises for police

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
