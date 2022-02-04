Local News Hour - February 4, 2022
On today's Local News Hour Leslie's guests include: Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting and Musician Leslie Harlow and Park City Institute Director Ari Ioannides have details about the return of Chamber music at the Eccles Center starting tomorrow.
( 2:07) Meeting between Summit County Council, Tech Center developer and a citizen opposition group is called off
( 5:00) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt
( 23:43) Park City Councilmember Tana Toly
( 37:40) Musician Leslie Harlow and Park City Institute Director Ari Ioannides
( 47:06) Provo Canyon trail proposal moves forward with $2 million Wasatch County pledge