local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 4, 2022

Published February 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour Leslie's guests include: Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting and Musician Leslie Harlow and Park City Institute Director Ari Ioannides have details about the return of Chamber music at the Eccles Center starting tomorrow.

( 2:07) Meeting between Summit County Council, Tech Center developer and a citizen opposition group is called off
( 5:00) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt
( 23:43) Park City Councilmember Tana Toly
( 37:40) Musician Leslie Harlow and Park City Institute Director Ari Ioannides
( 47:06) Provo Canyon trail proposal moves forward with $2 million Wasatch County pledge

Local News HourSummit CountyPat PuttPark City City CouncilTana TolyPark City InstituteAri IonnidesLeslie Harlow
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
