Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 7, 2022

Published February 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM MST
Park City board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Rene Wood have final details on the 2021 real sestate year, update on Park City speed skater and national champion Casey Dawson by his mother Tami Dawson and Del McCoury talks about his appearance at the Egyptian Theater this weekend.

( 5:11) Park City Council going “back to basics” at council retreat
( 8:48) Park City board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Rene Wood
( 20:11) How’s Summit County going to spend its $50 million open space bond?
( 23:27) Tami Dawson gives update on her son Park City speed skater and national champion Casey Dawson
( 32:10) Park City wants affordable housing on-site for Deer Valley Snow Park project
( 34:52) Park City Senior Center is hiring a "senior advocate"
( 37:32) Musician Del McCoury

Local News Hour Jaime JohnsonPark City Board of RealtorsRene Wood2022 Winter OlympicsDel McCouryCasey Dawson
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
