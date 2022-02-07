Local News Hour - February 7, 2022
Park City board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Rene Wood have final details on the 2021 real sestate year, update on Park City speed skater and national champion Casey Dawson by his mother Tami Dawson and Del McCoury talks about his appearance at the Egyptian Theater this weekend.
( 5:11) Park City Council going “back to basics” at council retreat
( 8:48) Park City board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Rene Wood
( 20:11) How’s Summit County going to spend its $50 million open space bond?
( 23:27) Tami Dawson gives update on her son Park City speed skater and national champion Casey Dawson
( 32:10) Park City wants affordable housing on-site for Deer Valley Snow Park project
( 34:52) Park City Senior Center is hiring a "senior advocate"
( 37:32) Musician Del McCoury