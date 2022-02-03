Park City Senior Center is hiring a "senior advocate"

Senior Center Board member Marianne Cone says they received a $50,000 special services contract over two years from Park City. The money she says will be used to hire a part time director.

“We call it a Senior Advocate position,” Cone said. “And they will work with seniors. We've needed help – we're all volunteer, and we've grown the population so much, we need some help. We're getting tired.”

The advocate would work 20 hours a week earning $25 an hour.

“We’re looking for someone, well, the main thing is that they like older people, and they engage with them,” Cone said. “And also, that they're good organizers. They must be computer literate, willing to kind of be self-motivated, work on their own, come up with programs, connect with different groups around town, liaison with the county and the city and maybe Jewish community services, you know, some of these entities so we can grow programs. I like our building and it is under-utilized. And we're hoping to change that.”

Currently the center, on Woodside Ave., is open two days a week Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving lunch at 1 p.m. Center president Cheryl Soshnik says they’re back to playing bridge and doing Tai Chi and puzzles on the days they’re open and they’re hopeful the new hire will help expand the offerings.

“We'd really like to increase the membership and with the city's efforts of inclusion and diversity, things like that we feel that this is a really good time to reach out to many more seniors and get them involved,” Soshnik said.

To join the center, you must be at least 60 and pay a $5 annual membership. To register, you must come to the center when they’re open on Monday or Thursday to fill out paperwork.

Soshnik is also busy working with the Gray Ribbon Senior committee – a committee that was formed about six weeks ago - to look at the future of the senior center and see if a mix of senior housing could be a part of the redesign of the Woodside Phase 2 housing development that is planned for the area.

“We've got a couple of subcommittees you know working on continuum of care housing with the county, but we also have a subcommittee that's working on things that we can work with the city and help direct them as to what can possibly happen on the Woodside property that could be beneficial to both the seniors and the city. So that's in the process.”

Anyone interested in the part time position can email a cover letter and resume to parkcityutahseniors@gmail.com.