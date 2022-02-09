Local News Hour - February 9, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour: (07:19) Park Meadows Resident Bob Theobald reacts to Tuesday's Board of Adjustment decision last night on his appeal of a CUP for his neighbor's outdoor sauna. Then, (26:54) Director of the Christian Center's Counseling Center Leah Harter details an upcoming Love and Logic seminar, and (34:00) Anna Cox has details about her new Heber-based outdoor adventure and wellness group for women, Ignite Wellness.
