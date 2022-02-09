© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour - February 9, 2022

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST
Today on the Local News Hour: (07:19) Park Meadows Resident Bob Theobald reacts to Tuesday's Board of Adjustment decision last night on his appeal of a CUP for his neighbor's outdoor sauna. Then, (26:54) Director of the Christian Center's Counseling Center Leah Harter details an upcoming Love and Logic seminar, and (34:00) Anna Cox has details about her new Heber-based outdoor adventure and wellness group for women, Ignite Wellness.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
