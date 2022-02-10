Local News Hour- February 10, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, Rep. Blake Moore discusses some of the issues he's working on for his constituents of the First Congressional District and Connect Summit County Executive Director Julya Sembrat and Deveopment Director Rachel Devine who has details on next week's State of Mind event.
( 4:20) Summit County dispatch logs detail fatal shooting response — and show North Summit Fire’s non-response
( 8:45) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson
( 23:21) Congressman Blake Moore
( 37:00) Connect Summit County Executive Director Julya Sembrat and Deveopment Director Rachel Devine
( 45:36) Emergency housing fund? Building moratorium? Park City councilors weigh in on day one of retreat