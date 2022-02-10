© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour- February 10, 2022

Published February 10, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, Rep. Blake Moore discusses some of the issues he's working on for his constituents of the First Congressional District and Connect Summit County Executive Director Julya Sembrat and Deveopment Director Rachel Devine who has details on next week's State of Mind event.

( 4:20) Summit County dispatch logs detail fatal shooting response — and show North Summit Fire’s non-response
( 8:45) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson
( 23:21) Congressman Blake Moore
( 37:00) Connect Summit County Executive Director Julya Sembrat and Deveopment Director Rachel Devine
( 45:36) Emergency housing fund? Building moratorium? Park City councilors weigh in on day one of retreat

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilChris RobinsonBlake MooreConnect Summit CountyJulya SembratRachel Devine
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher