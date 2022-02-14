© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 14, 2022

Published February 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Guests on today's Local News Hour include: Summit County Health Deptartment Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.

( 6:03) Summit County Councilor decries NIMBY-ism, racism, fear of affordable housing
( 10:16) Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant
( 26:52) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher
( 34:41) Justin Schoenfeld’s dad “can’t put into words” the excitement of Olympic gold
( 38:01) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County Health DepartmentPhil BondurantYouth Sports AllianceEmily FisherPark City Education FoundationAbby McNulty
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher