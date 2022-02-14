Local News Hour - February 14, 2022
Guests on today's Local News Hour include: Summit County Health Deptartment Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.
( 6:03) Summit County Councilor decries NIMBY-ism, racism, fear of affordable housing
( 10:16) Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant
( 26:52) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher
( 34:41) Justin Schoenfeld’s dad “can’t put into words” the excitement of Olympic gold
( 38:01) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty