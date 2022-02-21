© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 21, 2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's guests on The Local News Hour include: ( 9:03) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues and the reemergence of fentanyl in the community, ( 20:47) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Snowboard Sport Director Michael Bell and Events Director Pete Stoughten and then ( 32:01) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update - including the latest on trail use and access
.

( 6:02) Driver reviews mixed on PCMR parking strategies for holiday weekend
( 42:27)‘Don’t let the door hit you (on the way out)': Passions run high at North Summit Fire meeting
( 46:11) Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force invites community to Queer Ski
( 48:07 ) Local authorities urge people to be on lookout for fentanyl

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County Sheriff DepartmentJustin MartinezPark City Ski & SnowboardMichael BellSnyderville Basin Recreation DistrictDana Jones
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher