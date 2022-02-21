Local News Hour - February 21, 2022
Today's guests on The Local News Hour include: ( 9:03) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues and the reemergence of fentanyl in the community, ( 20:47) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Snowboard Sport Director Michael Bell and Events Director Pete Stoughten and then ( 32:01) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update - including the latest on trail use and access
.
( 6:02) Driver reviews mixed on PCMR parking strategies for holiday weekend
( 42:27)‘Don’t let the door hit you (on the way out)': Passions run high at North Summit Fire meeting
( 46:11) Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force invites community to Queer Ski
( 48:07 ) Local authorities urge people to be on lookout for fentanyl