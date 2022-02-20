Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force invites community to Queer Ski

On Saturday from 1 to 4, the Queer Ski group will meet at the Snowed Inn Sleigh Company for food, drinks and music on Park City Mountain.

Joe Urankar is a member of the task force and organizer of the lunch and apres-ski.

“So, you do have to ski to get there, which is half the fun,” Urankar says, “but we’ll be out on the deck, and we’ll have a DJ and some music going and just try to have a good time and really build community in a way that hasn’t been visible in Park City very much.”

The event isn’t affiliated with Gay Ski Week, which is back in Utah and other skiing areas around the country after missing its 2021 celebration due to the pandemic.

Organizer Virginia Solomon says the task force is sponsoring Queer Ski to localize the nationwide celebration.

“Part of our larger mission with this task force is creating community and visibility in Park City, in Summit County and the whole Wasatch Back,” Solomon says. “That community really includes everyone who wants to support LGBTQIA+ people. So, queer folks, allies, folks who want to hang out and have a good time and enjoy the sun.”

Before Queer Ski and other efforts to engage the community at large, Park City government formed the task force to promote better representation for the LGBTQ+ community in City Hall. Solomon says the task force welcomes new members and is looking to create and fill paid staff positions.

Tickets are required for the Queer Ski lunch and apres event, as is proof of COVID-19 vaccination. All proceeds will benefit the task force.

For more information about the Queer Ski event, or to buy tickets, visit queerski.com. To learn more about the task force or get in touch with its representatives, go to parkcity.org.