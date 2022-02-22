Local News Hour - February 22, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: ( 7:45) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, ( 23:37) Legislative update with KPCW reporter Alexander Cramer and ( 35:08) Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter has an update on the traffic enforcement and fentanyl uptick in the community.
( 4:30) Hideout Planning Commission recommends 600-unit development
( 32:26) Rock Cliff Nature Center will reopen to the public in May
( 48:06) Utah State Senate passed rules limiting where press can go