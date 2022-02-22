© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 22, 2022

Published February 22, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour guests include: ( 7:45) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, ( 23:37) Legislative update with KPCW reporter Alexander Cramer and ( 35:08) Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter has an update on the traffic enforcement and fentanyl uptick in the community.

( 4:30) Hideout Planning Commission recommends 600-unit development
( 32:26) Rock Cliff Nature Center will reopen to the public in May
( 48:06) Utah State Senate passed rules limiting where press can go

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilTom Fisher2022 Utah LegislatureUtah LegislaturePark City Police DepartmentWade Carpenter
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher