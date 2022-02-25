Local News Hour- February 25, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: (6:59) Wasatch County Health Department - epidemiologist Chris Smoot has an update on the COVID-19 cases dropping in the county, (23:07) First Congressional District candidate Bill Campbell talks about his campaign. He will be filling to run for office next week and (37:01) Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden and Affordable Housing Project Manager Rhoda Stauffer have an update on the city's housing plan that was presented to the planning commission this week.
(3:41) Could Tollgate Canyon become its own city? Residents say the North Summit fire suspension has left the remote neighborhood with unacceptable emergency coverage.