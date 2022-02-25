© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour- February 25, 2022

Published February 25, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour guests include: (6:59) Wasatch County Health Department - epidemiologist Chris Smoot has an update on the COVID-19 cases dropping in the county, (23:07) First Congressional District candidate Bill Campbell talks about his campaign. He will be filling to run for office next week and (37:01) Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden and Affordable Housing Project Manager Rhoda Stauffer have an update on the city's housing plan that was presented to the planning commission this week.

(3:41) Could Tollgate Canyon become its own city? Residents say the North Summit fire suspension has left the remote neighborhood with unacceptable emergency coverage.

Tags

Local News Hour Wasatch County Health DepartmentChris SmootUtah LegislatureBill CampbellJason GliddenRhoda Stauffer
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher