Local News Hour - March 1, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour guests include: (3:30) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an update on the North Summit Fire District, (21:27) It's the final week of the 2022 Utah Legislative session. KPCW reporter Alexander Cramer has an update on some of the bills moving through and (35:23) Cheryl Fox - Director of Summit Land Conservancy discusses potential conservation easements for the Kamas Valley.
