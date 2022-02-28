Heber City Council to look at housing developments, recreation facilities, new holiday

The council meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a work session. Council and staff will review proposals for homes, an assisted living center and commercial spaces as part of plans for pending annexations along Highway 40 north of downtown.

The city may decide to complete a stormwater study before it approves any of that. That study, which City Engineer Russell Funk said will take months to complete, will guide the city on managing water runoff in that area.

The regular meeting starts at 6, right after the work session - and the council has plenty more to discuss about development.

The council may vote on a new apartment complex that would be built next to the Utah Valley University Wasatch extension. The College Downs proposal could house up to 190 people within a 20-acre land parcel.

The developer is asking to annex that land into city limits to use city sewer lines. According to the developer, the city would benefit through sales taxes and impact fees.

Council approval of the annexation request would trigger a series of reviews before anything is finalized.

Also on the agenda, the council will vote on whether to create public infrastructure districts, or PIDs, in the Jordanelle Ridge development.

PIDs are zones where landowners are taxed on future building projects. If the council establishes them, taxes from those districts would fund an arts district and parks among other amenities with a total price tag of $50 million.

At the February 1 meeting, many from the Wasatch County arts community showed up to voice support for the PIDs because of the promise of an arts district.

The city Open Space, Trails, Parks, and Trees Advisory Committee will also weigh in on development near Highway 40 and the Jordanelle Reservoir.

It will present an updated parks, open space and trails master plan, which the council will consider adopting. The committee’s ideas include new parks, including a bike skills park, and trails concepts.

The council will also hear from the Community Alliance for Main Street about a proposal to build a water fountain next to city hall. The group has planned the project for two years to provide a place for the community to gather and play.

The council will also consider whether to declare May 6 as Arbor Day, which would be a day for planting trees in the city.

Tuesday’s meeting is at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.