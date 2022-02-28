Deer Valley is getting a new lift and improved beginner ski access

Deer Valley is investing in a new $20 million chairlift and redesigning parts of the Snow Park base area. A new chairlift, Burns Express, will provide more access to beginner terrain and connect the Snow Park base area with Little Baldy Mountain.

With the expansion, the ski school will have more beginner teaching terrain and avoid using the main arrival area. Enhancements and surface grading are also planned for the existing beginner Snowflake chairlift.

In a statement, Communications Manager Emily Fisher said the base area would be reimagined, transforming how guests access the resort. She noted that the project is in the planning phase. The resort hopes to break ground on its base area development in 2023 but needs Park City Municipal’s approval. The project is in the permitting process with the city.

The plans include updating the plaza and transit arrival with new food and beverage options, retail outlets, and a ski beach—an outdoor hangout area with lounge chairs, but no sand.

The 2022 projects include Deer Valley’s winter operations prioritizing snowmaking systems, grooming equipment, the ski rental fleet, and employee housing and uniforms.

More mountain biking trails will be built this summer on the lower mountain—Bald Eagle. Plans include adding an intermediate flow trail and more expert trails to give mountain bikers additional riding options between Snow Park and Silver Lake areas.