Local News hour - March 11, 2022

On today's Local News Hour guests include: (7:36) Summit County Planner Madlyn McDonough has details about Monday’s open house to lend feedback and ideas for the future of the Rail Trail. Monday, (18:25) Extell Senior Vice President of Development Kurt Krieg and Vice President of Development Brooke Hontz have an update on the Mayflower Mountain Resort and (34:35) Solamere HOA President Charles Haggerty expresses some of the concerns that neighbors have to Deer Valley's parking lot development plans prior to next week's joint planning commission/city council meeting.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.