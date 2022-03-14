Local News Hour - March 14, 2022

On today's Local News Hour : (12:42) Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, (26:05) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Alpine Director Tommy Eckfeldt and Events Director Pete Stoughton and (36:32) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.