Follies 2022 open April 22nd at the Egyptian Theater

Tickets are on sale now for the Park City Follies 2022 edition. While the script is still being written – and can change day to day even during the run – long-time writer and director Paul Tan doesn’t have much to say about what to expect on stage but says the crew won’t disappoint.

“There's a lot of themes in this town,” Tan said. “I think one we like to revisit in different ways is kind of the canary in a coal mine. When something happens, it turns out to be a watershed for something else. And sometimes you don't realize at the time that it is a watershed event. Obviously, there's big ones, you know, Vail buying Park City is a big watershed event, but there's little ones that kind of hint at bigger things to come. And we always get a kick out of kind of like rewriting history, or I should say, kind of predicting or rewriting the future.”

And as the saying goes, truth is often times stranger than fiction and Tan says the town is never short on material for suggestive skits.

“People are always like - how do you think these things up and I'm like, oh, believe me, this town just keeps on giving when you want to write a comedy show,” Tan said.

While many of the regulars will be back on stage, Tan says he always tries to bring in fresh talent.

One of the long-time members of the creative team is Terry Moffitt. She’s responsible for crafting lyrics to popular songs sung by the Follies choir.

“I try to think what the song is trying to convey,” Moffit said. “So, if there's a song that does that, or has a hook line that does that, I will use that song. And then I'll you know, like when we did Hello. You know, we spoofed on that. So it's not just taking any old tune, I try to have a reason for the tune. Although this year, we have some kind of really random tunes, which we just kind of did for our own enjoyment.”

The show opens April 22nd and will run through May 1st. Tickets are on sale now.