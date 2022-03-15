Local News Hour - March 15, 2022

(06:13) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including the county’s options for dealing with the Dakota Pacific development.

(21:24 ) Restauranteurs Bill White and Kevin Valaika share their concerns with the state of the restaurant industry.

(36:57) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra has a look at the 2021 material totals – including a nearly 30 percent increase in cardboard.

(44:24) Vail announces $20 minimum wage in bid to return to full staffing

