Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 15, 2022

Published March 15, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT
Local News Hour for March 15th, 2022-
(06:13) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including the county’s options for dealing with the Dakota Pacific development.
(21:24 ) Restauranteurs Bill White and Kevin Valaika share their concerns with the state of the restaurant industry.
(36:57) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra has a look at the 2021 material totals – including a nearly 30 percent increase in cardboard.

(44:24) Vail announces $20 minimum wage in bid to return to full staffing

Local News Hour Summit CountyTom FisherBill WhiteKevin ValaikaShabuRecycle UtahCarolyn Wawra
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
