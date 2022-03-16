Local News Hour - March 16, 2022

Local News Hour for March 16th, 2022 (07:23) Larry H. Miller Real Estate LLCs are buying Richardson Flat (10:24) Director of the film $avvy Robin Hauser talks about the documentary that looks into the historical, cultural, and societal norms around women and money. There will be a screening at the Santy Auditorium on Thursday. (24:32) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. He is joined by council member Tana Toly and planning commissioner John Phillips who attended last night’s joint meeting. (42:49) Park City Athenaeum Club members Toni Gannon and Lynette McAferty have details about the club's 125th birthday celebration at the Park City Library on Saturday.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.