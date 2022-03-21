© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 21, 2022

Published March 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Sean Higgins hosts the Local News Hour for March 18, 2022, covering Leslie Thatcher. Today's guests include: (10:05) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues, (22:18) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs, and (35:12) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.

(05:40) Intermountain relaxes visitor rules amid declining COVID
(07:14) Conservation group says uranium mill storing millions of pounds of radioactive waste
(08:15) Sheriff's K9 unit sniffs out man hiding in Jeremy Ranch residents' utility closet Friday morning
(32:55) Park City Council willing to use development moratorium “if the situation merits it”
(45:12) Leadership Park City hosts annual community lecture and panel Monday

Local News Hour Summit CountyJustin MartinezPark City Youth Sports AllianceEmily FisherBasin RecreationDana Jones
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
