Local News Hour - March 21, 2022
Sean Higgins hosts the Local News Hour for March 18, 2022, covering Leslie Thatcher. Today's guests include: (10:05) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues, (22:18) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs, and (35:12) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.
(05:40) Intermountain relaxes visitor rules amid declining COVID
(07:14) Conservation group says uranium mill storing millions of pounds of radioactive waste
(08:15) Sheriff's K9 unit sniffs out man hiding in Jeremy Ranch residents' utility closet Friday morning
(32:55) Park City Council willing to use development moratorium “if the situation merits it”
(45:12) Leadership Park City hosts annual community lecture and panel Monday