Sheriff's Department K9 unit sniffs out man hiding in Jeremy Ranch residents' utility closet in the early hours on Friday morning

The incident began when a Summit Park resident alerted the Summit County Sheriff’s office that a package was stolen from his front porch. The suspect was captured on the resident’s porch camera, and a sheriff’s deputy in the area followed the suspect driving on Kilby Road to I-80 eastbound.

The suspect, Anthony Ortega, was driving a 2013 Lexus sedan, which the Murray Police Department listed as stolen. Ortega didn’t comply when the deputy tried to do a traffic stop near Kimball Junction on I-80 eastbound. Instead, he went through the Kimball Junction interchange and did a U-turn heading back onto I-80 westbound. The Sheriff’s department laid out tire spikes, which stopped the car. Ortega then fled on foot on Homestead Road.

The Summit County Sheriff K9 unit joined the chase, and deputies and dogs followed Ortega through the Jeremy Ranch residential area. He was found in a home on Homestead Road. He had entered through an unlocked door of the home while the family was asleep inside.

According to the Sheriff’s report, deputies were just minutes behind the suspect when he entered the residence. They located Ortega hiding in a utility closet.

Ortega was booked into the Summit County jail on nine felony charges and 14 arrest warrants. The charges include possession of a stolen vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving, failure to stop, aggravated burglary, and possession by a restricted person of a dangerous weapon.