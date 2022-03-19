Leadership Park City hosts annual community lecture and panel Monday

This year’s community lecture is all about amazing women Olympians. A panel of six female Olympians will take the stage and is headlined by keynote speaker Amber Neben. Neben is a three-time World Cycling Champion and recently became the oldest female cyclist in history to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo at the age of 46.

Neben says her keynote address will be about the power of adversity and how, to her, overcoming challenges is what makes true champions.

“I think I’m just gonna take people through a little bit of my story, describe how all that works and what it looks like and hopefully help people just really see the value of adversity, that there’s always opportunity in the difficulty," she says. "In the struggle is where the champion is made.”

The panel will be moderated by KPCW Senior News Director Leslie Thatcher. Leadership Park City founder Myles Rademan says each woman on the stage has unique experiences to share with the audience.

“All of these women have stories to tell about how they took what they learned about leadership as an athlete and how they apply that to the future, and Leslie Thatcher will be teasing that out of people,” Rademan says.

Other panelists include Olympic speed skater Catherine Raney Norman, Olympic alpine skiers Holly Flanders and Megan Mcjames, Olympic freestyle skier Tracy Evans, and two-time Olympic Moguls Medalist Shannon Bahrke.

Monday’s leadership community lecture is free to attend and starts at 7pm at the Park City Library’s Santy Auditorium and on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found here.