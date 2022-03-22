© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 22, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
The Local News Hour hosted by Leslie Thatcher for March 22, 2022. Today's guests include: (06:33) Wasatch UVU Director Beka Grulich on hospitality and tech programs, (22:03) Utah State University Home and County Extension Agent Jared Hawkins with details about the VITA Tax assistance program, and (32:19) Co-President of the Park City Gallery Association Becca McHaas and Executive Director of Mountain Town Music Brian Richards have details about the Art and Musical Gallery Stroll happening on March 25th.

(18:35) Summit County Attorney details decision to charge Park City School District
(29:26) Summit County Sheriff implores residents to lock up cars and homes
(40:40) Epic Pass prices increase by 7% for 2022-23 season
(43:01) Silver Creek mailbox facility burglarized; thousands of pieces of mail stolen

Local News Hour Beka GrulichJared HawkinsBrian RichardsBecca McHaas
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
