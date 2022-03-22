Local News Hour - March 22, 2022
The Local News Hour hosted by Leslie Thatcher for March 22, 2022. Today's guests include: (06:33) Wasatch UVU Director Beka Grulich on hospitality and tech programs, (22:03) Utah State University Home and County Extension Agent Jared Hawkins with details about the VITA Tax assistance program, and (32:19) Co-President of the Park City Gallery Association Becca McHaas and Executive Director of Mountain Town Music Brian Richards have details about the Art and Musical Gallery Stroll happening on March 25th.
(18:35) Summit County Attorney details decision to charge Park City School District
(29:26) Summit County Sheriff implores residents to lock up cars and homes
(40:40) Epic Pass prices increase by 7% for 2022-23 season
(43:01) Silver Creek mailbox facility burglarized; thousands of pieces of mail stolen