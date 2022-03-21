Silver Creek mailbox facility burglarized; thousands of pieces of mail stolen

On March 13th, security cameras captured two people, one thought to be a woman crawling through the package door of the mailbox facility at the bottom of Silver Creek Drive, where residents of Silver Creek Estates get their mail.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Wright said the break-in happened about two in the morning. The next day, March 14th, the Sheriff’s Department took a fraud call from a Silver Creek resident who said their mail was stolen. The U.S. Postal Service notified the Sheriff’s Department on March 16th, and sent images from the cameras on March 20th.

“And basically what it shows is a male and a female who we have not yet identified. A female crawls through one of the larger package boxes and is able to make her way behind all of the other mailboxes. They make away with several crates full of mail, and they get into an older model that appears to be a late 90s Chevrolet pickup, and they take off with probably hundreds if not 1000s of mail pieces."

The suspect’s truck has Idaho license plates. Wright said Summit County investigators are working with the postal service, which has not assigned an inspector to the case.

“A lot of concern from residents of what information they've gained access to, and so we're dealing with not only the theft aspect of it but identity theft and fraud.”

Wright noted that when the female suspect crawled through a small box door in the postal facility, she could access everything in the building.

“The suspect had access to everyone's mail including bins that were sitting in there, and so they made away with mail pieces and packages, you know, larger packages, and if you see in the photo, it appears they've got three of the bigger bins and then it appears that the male had a couple of other bags or something that he's holding in his hand, but you can see they got away with a lot of mail and that is unfortunate.”

Photos of the theft are posted on KPCW.org with the web version of this report.

