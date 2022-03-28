Local News Hour - March 28, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (06:02) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (21:46) Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind, Snowboard Coach Sam Everett and Director of Freeski Chris "Hatch" Haslock have an update on end of season championships and how the organization works with SafeSport to prevent all forms of abuse in sport and (37:07) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update and the latest on sustainable tourism.
