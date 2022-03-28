© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT
Local News Hour - March 28, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (06:02) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (21:46) Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind, Snowboard Coach Sam Everett and Director of Freeski Chris "Hatch" Haslock have an update on end of season championships and how the organization works with SafeSport to prevent all forms of abuse in sport and (37:07) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update and the latest on sustainable tourism.

(17:18) Summit County Auditor defends record amid primary challenge

Local News Hour Park City Historic AllianceGinger WicksPark City Ski & SnowboardPark City Ski and SnowboardChristie HindSam EverettChris HaslockSafeSportPark City Chamber BureauJennifer Wesselhoff
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher