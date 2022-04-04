Local News Hour - April 4, 2022

Michelle Deininger covers Leslie Thatcher on today's Local News Hour. Michelle's guest include: (07:57 ) Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee with details on Tuesday's COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Aligning Community Goals: DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and Housing, (21:36) Olympian Anna Hoffman shares about her Olympic debut in Beijing with ski jumping and (29:25) Founder of the Summit County Children's Justice Center Christina Sally discusses April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.